WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Coronavirus Precautions Being Implemented During Early Voting In Jacksonville

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Bill Bortzfield
Michelle Corum
Published March 5, 2020 at 2:37 PM EST
Early voting is now underway at locations across Jacksonville, including the Regency Square Branch Library (pictured).
Early voting is now underway at locations across Jacksonville, including the Regency Square Branch Library (pictured).

With early voting underway in Jacksonville, Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan told WJCT News Thursday a plan is in place to help protect workers and voters against the coronavirus.

Hogan said his office has been evaluating the hazards that could occur.

"Then we plan our actions so that we're proactive, know exactly what to do if this issue occurs," he said.

Hogan said supplies are scheduled to arrive on Friday and will be immediately distributed at early voting sites.

"We’re using sanitation wipes for our equipment, and then we’re giving out those little hand wipes for our workers and our voters," Hogan said.

He said he and other supervisors of elections around the state will also be comparing notes on safety and security in a Friday conference call. In addition, Hogan expects a report soon from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that may provide additional guidance. 

As of Thursday afternoon, 4,953 Republicans and 5,994 Democrats had voted early in person in Duval County, according to the Florida Division of Elections, which also reported 14,661 Republicans and 9,717 have been verified so far as voting by mail. 

Early voting for the March 17 presidential preference primary election in Jacksonville runs through March 15.

Bill Bortzfield can be reached at bbortzfield@wjct.org, 904-358-6349 or on Twitter at @BortzInJax.

Michelle Corum can be reached at mcorum@wjct.org, 904-358-6308 or on Twitter at @MCorumonME.

