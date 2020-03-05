© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

14 Patients Test Negative For Coronavirus At Sarasota Memorial Hospital

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Kerry Sheridan
Published March 5, 2020 at 3:42 PM EST
Sarasota Memorial Hospital chief medical officer James Fiorica speaks at a press conference earlier this week, alongside Congressman Vern Buchanan (center), about the need for faster testing for coronavirus.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital chief medical officer James Fiorica speaks at a press conference earlier this week, alongside Congressman Vern Buchanan (center), about the need for faster testing for coronavirus.

Fourteen patients have tested negative for coronavirus at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, officials said Thursday.

“All of the 14 results received back to date are negative,” said hospital spokeswoman Kim Savage. 

James Fiorica, MD, is chief medical officer at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Credit Credit: Sarasota Memorial Hospital
James Fiorica, MD, is chief medical officer at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

More tests have been sent to a lab in Tampa, and those results are pending, she added.

RELATED: COVID-19: How One Sarasota Hospital Is Preparing For Coronavirus

The 14 results that came back were from patients who are hospitalized with respiratory illness and have tested negative for other common viruses, such as the flu.

Asked if these patients had come in contact with the Manatee County man in his 60s who has tested positive for COVID-19 but has no history of recent international travel, Savage said: “Not that we are aware of.”

RELATED: Sarasota Doctor In Self-Quarantine After Treating Coronavirus Patient

Sarasota Memorial Hospital said any patients at risk for COVID-19 are placed in isolation rooms, separate from other patients, to prevent cross-contamination.

“I’m comfortable with the fact that if we get a positive result it will be in a patient that is isolated and it won’t make a difference,” said Sarasota Memorial Hospital chief officer James Fiorica.

“We are preparing for a positive patient. We are ecstatic that we don’t have a positive patient.”

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Kerry Sheridan
Kerry Sheridan is a reporter and co-host of All Things Considered at WUSF Public Media.
See stories by Kerry Sheridan
Related Content