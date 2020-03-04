© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Polling Locations Taking Extra Steps To Lower Coronavirus Risk During Primaries

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Tristan Dodd
Published March 4, 2020 at 6:10 PM EST
Florida election officials are taking steps to protect voters from COVID-19.
Florida election officials are taking steps to protect voters from COVID-19.

With cases of COVID-19 appearing in Florida, polling places are looking to take extra measures to protect voters during the primary elections.

Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer said that hand sanitizer stations and sanitizing wipes will be available to the public and workers at polling stations.

“We’re following CDC guidelines, and we know everybody is talking about it. So wash your hands, use hand sanitizer and don’t touch your face,” said Latimer.

Most counties are following similar guidelines.

READ MORE:  Coronavirus Coverage On WUSF

Mail-in ballots are another way for voters to avoid risk, while still participating in the primary. However, anyone interested in requesting a mail-in ballot has to do so by Saturday.

After that, anyone who wants to vote before Election Day must do so in person or pick up a ballot at their local Supervisor of Elections Office.

