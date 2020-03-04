© 2020 Health News Florida
First Coast Hospitals Announce Extra Precautions As Coronavirus Is Confirmed In FL

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Jessica Palombo
Published March 4, 2020 at 11:58 AM EST
Aubrey Holland, performs tests at the Bureau of Public Health Laboratories on Monday, March 2, 2020, in Miami, where the COVID-19 virus is being tested at the Bureau of Public Health Laboratories.
Aubrey Holland, performs tests at the Bureau of Public Health Laboratories on Monday, March 2, 2020, in Miami, where the COVID-19 virus is being tested at the Bureau of Public Health Laboratories.

Jacksonville-area hospitals are taking extra precautions against the new coronavirus — though there are no confirmed cases in Northeast Florida.

Memorial Hospital and the Orange Park Medical Center are limiting public entrances to only the Emergency Room and Main Entrance.

Visitors and patients will be screened at those entrances with a list of questions.

And the hospitals are asking that visitors stay home if they:

  • Have a fever.
  • Have a cough or shortness of breath and have traveled outside the U-S in the past 2-weeks.
  • Have had direct contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.


Those at highest health risk are the elderly and immunosuppressed. Public health authorities say the best protection right now is to wash your hands frequently  — and avoid touching your face.

Related Content