VA Considering Jacksonville Sites For Outpatient Clinic

The Department of Veterans Affairs is looking at sites in Jacksonville to construct and lease a new outpatient clinic.

It will replace the Jacksonville VA Southpoint clinic at 6900 Southpoint Drive N. and the Jacksonville VA University at 3901 Memorial Health Plaza, according to WJCT News partner the Jacksonville Daily Record.

Those two facilities offer services in prosthetics, physical therapy, occupational therapy, rehab medicine, primary care, mental health and phlebotomy.

The Jacksonville 1 VA Clinic at 1536 N. Jefferson St. in Springfield will remain open. That clinic offers a wider range of services including dental, surgical, psychiatric, nursing, ancillary services, chronic illness treatment and urgent care.

The VA is in the lease procurement phase for a 164,054-square-foot facility. The VA plans to award the lease in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020. The fiscal year ends in September.

VA spokeswoman Glenda Powell said proposals include “a specific site and/or building locations as an element of their technical proposals.”

