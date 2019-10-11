Rep. Lawson Isn't Giving Up On Getting A Jacksonville VA Hospital

North Florida Congressman Al Lawson (D-FL 5th District) wants veterans to know he’s still pushing for a Veterans Administration hospital in Jacksonville, even though the project, he said, is currently on hold.

Lawson talked about his proposal recently on First Coast Connect with Melissa Ross, explaining why he won’t give up on the idea.

“We have to continue to convince the VA that it’s necessary for them to do it. Jacksonville has the largest number of veterans in the state, you know, and they should not have to travel for their healthcare. My father was a disabled veteran. I spent so much time in Gainesville and Lake City. You know, travel with veterans who have health problems and stuff, it’s critical.”

Lawson said he’d like to see a Jacksonville VA hospital built near a major medical center like UF Health.

There are currently 2 VA clinics in Jacksonville while full-service veterans’ medical centers can be found in Gainesville, Lake City, Miami, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach.

Contact reporter Cyd Hoskinson at choskinson@wjct.org, 904-358-6351 and on Twitter at @cydwjctnews.

