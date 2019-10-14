Alzheimer's Walk Makes Major Strides

Saturday morning's weather in Tallahassee was perfect for walking. That helped encourage hundreds of walkers who were stepping out at Cascades Park to help the fight against Alzheimer's disease.

Credit Tom Flanigan Hundreds of people took part in the Tallahassee Walk to End Alzheimer's.

Local Alzheimer's Association Director Yasmin Khan was amazed at the turnout, as well as the amount of money the event raised.

"Seventy-five percent of goal!" she shouted with joy. "It's amazing because at the end of last year we were at 75%. So this is so promising that we have 3 more months to continue to raise funds for a much needed cause and fight."

Khan said the next event will be in appreciation of the hundreds of people who took part in Saturday's Tallahassee Walk to End Alzheimer's.

"We're going to have our walk celebration party, which is next month. It'll be a chance to recognize folks who have been part of the planning or anyone who's been involved, as well as our champions (those raising at least $500) from now until then. So stay tuned for that next month."

The association estimates the number of Americans now suffering from Alzheimer's is just below 6 million people.

