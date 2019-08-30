State Monitoring 100 Nursing Homes That May Not Have Generators

After 12 people died when a nursing home lost power following Hurricane Irma, the state required all such facilities to have generators.

But about 100 nursing homes still have not provided the state with information about backup power, Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a news conference on Friday.

Nursing homes that have not provided proof of backup power will get a call or visit from the Agency for Health Care Administration before the storm arrives, he said.

The state will make sure they have a plan to care for their residents.

“And then once the storm passes, there will be spot checks done in conjunction with the department of health to see where there may be needs after the storm and to see who has lost power,” DeSantis said.

Four people face criminal charges in the deaths of a dozen patients at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills. Hurricane Irma partially knocked out power to the facility and it lost its air conditioning.

The state created a website to track whether nursing homes and assisted living facilities have complied with the generator law. To check the facilities in your area click here.

