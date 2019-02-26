© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Fighting Human Trafficking In Florida

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Stephanie Colombini
Robin Sussingham
Published February 26, 2019 at 2:44 PM EST
The Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a summit on human trafficking. We hear highlights on this week's Florida Matters.
The Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a summit on human trafficking. We hear highlights on this week's Florida Matters.

Florida ranks third in the nation for the number of calls placed to the national human trafficking hotline.

The charges filed against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft last week for soliciting prostitution in Jupiter have again put a spotlight on sex trafficking in our state.

The Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce hosted a summit on this topic during a luncheon for local business owners just days Kraft’s charges were announced.

This week on Florida Matters we hear highlights from that discussion.

The panel was moderated by Dotti Groover-Skipper, Anti-Trafficking Coordinator with the Salvation Army's Florida division.

The guests include:


If you or someone you know has been affected by human trafficking, you can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

You can hear this show and past episodes of Florida Matters wherever it’s convenient for you on our podcast.

Copyright 2019 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News Floridahuman traffickingFlorida Attorney General
Stephanie Colombini
Stephanie Colombini joined WUSF Public Media in December 2016 as Producer of Florida Matters,WUSF’s public affairs show. She’s also a reporter for WUSF’s Health News Florida project.
See stories by Stephanie Colombini
Robin Sussingham
Robin is Senior Editor at WUSF, spearheading the station's podcasting initiatives and helping to guide the vision for special reporting projects and creative storytelling. She hosts the weekly current affairs program, Florida Matters, on WUSF and also created The Zest, the station's podcast that's all about food, which she continues to host and serve as senior producer.
See stories by Robin Sussingham
Related Content