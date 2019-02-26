Fighting Human Trafficking In Florida

Florida ranks third in the nation for the number of calls placed to the national human trafficking hotline.

The charges filed against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft last week for soliciting prostitution in Jupiter have again put a spotlight on sex trafficking in our state.

The Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce hosted a summit on this topic during a luncheon for local business owners just days Kraft’s charges were announced.

This week on Florida Matters we hear highlights from that discussion.

The panel was moderated by Dotti Groover-Skipper, Anti-Trafficking Coordinator with the Salvation Army's Florida division.

The guests include:



If you or someone you know has been affected by human trafficking, you can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

