-
Florida ranks third in the nation for the number of calls placed to the national human trafficking hotline. The charges filed against New England...
-
Attorney General Pam Bondi is drawing praise from Republicans seeking to replace her after the term-limited state Cabinet member last week took on opioid…
-
In the one and only debate among the candidates for Florida Attorney General, health issues came up again and again. Highlights featured in WUSF’s weekly…
-
George Sheldon, a one-time top official in the Obama administration, easily defeated state Rep. Perry Thurston on Tuesday in the Democratic primary for…
-
Pasco County Tax Collector Mike Fasano is well known for going his own way: He was the only Republican in the Florida House of Representatives last year…
-
Florida has ended its three-year investigation of "Lifestyle Lifts" with a settlement that could bring refunds to a few and an agreement by the company to…
-
The health-care system was already complex enough, and it's getting more confusing as the main portions of the Affordable Care Act are about to go into…
-
Lifestyle Lift, as portrayed in TV and online ads, sounds nearly miraculous.It’s fast, pain-free and inexpensive, the ads say, and your friends will be…