Law Could Make Voting Difficult For People With Disabilities

Credit eVoting.com Touch Screen Voting System Has Interactive Features For Voters With Disabilities

Lee County Supervisor of Elections, Tommy Boyle, wants to make sure voters with disabilities can vote. But state law says touch screen voting must be phased out by 2020. Boyle says touch screen systems are the best option for voters with disabilities and wants the law to change.

“Some wording in that would give us some ability and it would allow that machine to be used by the ADA population. Right now, 32 counties are using that machine which is an investment of 9 million dollars, there’s no other machine that’s available, " Boyle said.

Boyle made his pitch to lawmakers during the Lee County delegation meeting Tuesday.

