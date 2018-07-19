'Techno Demo Day' Highlights New Assistive Tech For Visually Impaired People

Credit AnnMarie Welser / wfsu news Community members test new technology

Lighthouse of the Big Bend’s 7th annual ‘Techno Demo Day’ highlights the newest assistive technologies available in the area.

The nonprofit serves 11 counties total, it also offers many services for people who are visually impaired.“We think it’s so important for individuals to know what's out there as far as technology goes," Lighthouse’s Alison Dodson says, "Technology changes so quickly and we want to make sure that we are staying up to date in letting our clients and the public in general know what’s out there, what is the newest form and how we can help serve you to make your life a little bit easier.”

This event showcased some of the new technology and tools to improve everyday living and highlight local services.

