© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Techno Demo Day' Highlights New Assistive Tech For Visually Impaired People

WFSU | By AnnMarie Welser
Published July 19, 2018 at 3:30 PM EDT
Community members test new technology
Community members test new technology
Community members test new technology
Credit AnnMarie Welser / wfsu news
Community members test new technology

Lighthouse of the Big Bend’s 7th annual ‘Techno Demo Day’ highlights the newest assistive technologies available in the area.

The nonprofit serves 11 counties total, it also offers many services for people who are visually impaired.“We think it’s so important for individuals to know what's out there as far as technology goes," Lighthouse’s Alison Dodson says, "Technology changes so quickly and we want to make sure that we are staying up to date in letting our clients and the public in general know what’s out there, what is the newest form and how we can help serve you to make your life a little bit easier.”

 

This event showcased some of the new technology and tools to improve everyday living and highlight local services.

 

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags

Lighthouse of the Big BenddisableddisabilitiesTechno Demo Day
AnnMarie Welser
AnnMarie Welser is a Multimedia Reporter for WFSU News. AnnMarie is a Chicago native and a recent graduate of The Missouri School of Journalism at the University of Missouri. She formely worked for NowThis News, KCPT, EURACTIV and the National Newspaper Association. She is a Beyoncé and Oprah enthusiast.  Follow AnnMarie Welser  on Twitter:  @annmarieW96
See stories by AnnMarie Welser
Related Content