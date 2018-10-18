St. Petersburg Science Festival, MarineQuest Bring Red Tide Conversation To Public

The devastation red tide has caused in Florida will be one of the topics covered at the

The festival partners with MarineQuest, which led by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Research Institute. Their researchers have extensive experience dealing with red tide, said Theresa Burress, St. Petersburg Science Festival Co-Chair.

"They have a number of preeminent red tide researchers on staff and associated exhibits to help alert people as to the research, and science behind red tide,” she said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is one of the major exhibitors and sponsors of the event. NOAA researchers are looking into red tide and the role it is playing on the ecosystem.

“Our economy, our day-to-day life, the things that we enjoy about Florida are very much affected by events like red tide,” said Burress.

The festival will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the University of South Florida St.Petersburg, Poynter Park, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute.

“Our mission is to give our community the opportunity to have a one-on-one conversation directly with scientists so that our community members can learn about the research that’s going on right in our backyards,” said Burress.

