Free Forum Wednesday To Ask Broward Candidates About Sea-Level Rise Solutions

ReThink Energy Florida and First Street Foundation are hosting a series of where politicians will address the threat of sea level rise in Florida as part of the 2018 midterm election cycle.

The Ft. Lauderdale Tidal Town Hall will be on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Nova Southeastern University at 3301 College Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. Click on the link above for details.

The forum will be moderated by Thomas O’Hara of – a collaboration of the editorial boards of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the Miami Herald, The Palm Beach Post with reporting by WLRN Public Media. Eleven legislators and candidates for state legislative and Congressional seats plan to attend .

The town halls are designed to educate the public, while also encouraging dialogue and debate. The forums for primary election candidates will take place in late-July through early-August, and the general election forums will be held in mid-to-late October.

The non-partisan Tidal Town Halls are a result of growing concerns over flood hazards exacerbated by sea-level rise. The forums will give Floridians the opportunity to ask local candidates about local government planning, and to raise concerns about flood risk during the 2018 mid-term elections.

Candidates who have confirmed attendance at the Broward town hall include: Congressional District 22: Jeff Fandl, Nicolas Kimaz, Eddison Walters

Congressional District 23: Joseph Kaufman

State Senate 34: Gary Farmer

State House 92: Patricia Hawkins-Williams

State House 96: Saima Rais Farooqui

State House 98: Andrew Dolberg, Elaine Geller, Michael Gottlieb, Stephen Korka

