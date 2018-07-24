$23 Million Project Will Mark Second Expansion For St. Vincent’s Clay County

St. Vincent’s Clay County is planning a $23 million expansion.

The bulk of the expansion will be comprised of 30 new patient rooms, including eight intensive care beds along with a catheterization lab, which will be used for certain heart procedures.

This will be the second expansion for the Middleburg hospital, which originally opened in 2013.

The first expansion in 2016 doubled the hospital’s size, according to St. Vincent’s HealthCare.

“We are committed to increasing access to care for everyone in the communities we are blessed to serve, and the time is right to ensure we’re keeping pace with the tremendous growth we’re experiencing in service to our friends and neighbors in Clay County,” said Tom VanOsdol, president and CEO of Ascension Florida.

, which is the parent company of St. Vincent’s Healthcare, is the nation’s largest Catholic and non-profit health system.

The latest expansion project is expected to take about 18 months and is currently in the initial planning stage.

Bill Bortzfield can be reached at bbortzfield@wjct.org, 904-358-6349 or on Twitter at @BortzInJax.

Copyright 2020 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit .