Franklin County Sheriff Asks For Patience Amidst Fire Emergency

The fire started around 4pm on Sunday.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking victims to be safe and patient as they respond to every call after a wildfire tore through the County Sunday. Hundreds of acres were set ablaze, 36 homes were destroyed, but no deaths have been reported.

Franklin County Sheriff Tony Smith apologizes for any dropped calls made by victims of the fire to the Sheriff’s department.

“There’s been some issues in Dispatch with the phone calls. The phone system is 20 years old, we’re looking to replace it. And that’s caused us to not be able to take the amount of calls that have been coming in. The system has been overloaded, that has caused a lot of phone calls to drop and I apologize for that," says Smith.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the wildfire was 95 percent contained. For further information or help, Franklin County residents can leave a comment on the Sheriff's office Facebook page.

