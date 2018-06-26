© 2020 Health News Florida
Franklin County Sheriff Asks For Patience Amidst Fire Emergency

WFSU | By Kaleigh Wright
Published June 26, 2018 at 3:07 PM EDT
Credit Raquel Raclette / Unsplash
The fire started around 4pm on Sunday.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking victims to be safe and patient as they respond to every call after a wildfire tore through the County Sunday. Hundreds of acres were set ablaze, 36 homes were destroyed, but no deaths have been reported. 

                                                                                   

Franklin County Sheriff Tony Smith apologizes for any dropped calls made by victims of the fire to the Sheriff’s department.  

“There’s been some issues in Dispatch with the phone calls. The phone system is 20 years old, we’re looking to replace it. And that’s caused us to not be able to take the amount of calls that have been coming in. The system has been overloaded, that has caused a lot of phone calls to drop and I apologize for that," says Smith.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the wildfire was 95 percent contained. For further information or help, Franklin County residents can leave a comment on the Sheriff's office Facebook page.

Kaleigh Wright
Kaleigh Wright is a senior at Florida State University pursuing Studio Art, Film Studies, and English. Before her debut at WFSU, Kaleigh worked at Capitol News Service as a Production Assistant and Florida State University as Senior Photographer. Her ultimate goal post-college is to pursue a career in documentary film-making. When she is not behind the camera or in front of the microphone, you can find Kaleigh watching anything by Wes Anderson and drinking copious amounts of mocha frappuchinos.
