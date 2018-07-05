Part of Nassau County Is Under A Boil Water Advisory

Residents of subdivisions along State Road 200 in Nassau County are advised to boil water that comes from the tap.

JEA issued the boil water advisory late Tuesday after a problem at one of its plants.

People in the affected neighborhoods should bring water to a rolling-boil for at least one-minute before using it for drinking, food preparation or cooking.

While the problem at the plant has been corrected, JEA said the advisory will remain in effect until tests over two consecutive days show the water is again safe to drink.

Customers with questions can contact JEA at 904-665-6000 or go to JEA.com/BWA.

