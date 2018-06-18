Study: 37% Of Floridians Are Obese

According to a new study from the University of Florida Health, Florida Hospital in Orlando and the Tampa-based nonprofit Obesity Action Coalition, the state's obesity rate is 37.1 percent.

That’s ten points higher than what the national Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System reported.

The researchers calculated obesity rates in Florida by analyzing data from the OneFlorida Data Trust, a database of 12 million medical claims statewide.

The findings from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System came from self-reported information collected by a telephone survey in 2013 by the Centers for Disease Control.

