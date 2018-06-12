Florida Matters: Life After The Parkland Shooting

Seniors at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland recently celebrated graduation, but they had to do so while still dealing with the trauma from the February mass shooting. This week on Florida Matters, we meet one of the graduates and hear about her life since the massacre.

18-year-old Leonor Muñoz was one of thousands of students and staff at the school who fled to safety while shooter Nikolas Cruz used an AR-15 to kill 17 people on Valentine’s Day.

At the request of member station WLRN in Miami, Leonor started recording her experiences in the weeks after the shooting and continued to do so leading up to her graduation.

In addition to hearing Leonor’s audio diary, we also speak with the reporter who produced it, WLRN’s Sammy Mack, and her colleague Caitie Switalski, about how the Parkland community is moving forward.

You can hear more conversation with the reporters on our podcast Florida Matters More.

