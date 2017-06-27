Florida Matters: The Impact Of Veteran Suicide Part 1

Our country asks a lot of its military members, most recently during the many years of conflict in Iraq and Afghanistan. The multiple deployments during Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation New Dawn have taken their toll, in part, through an increased risk in suicide, especially among young male veterans.

The Department of Veterans Affairs is pouring resources into mental health efforts and suicide prevention, but we’re also more aware of the devastating impact a suicide can have on the loved ones that he or she leaves behind.

Florida Matters is doing a special two-part program on veteran suicide, its impact on comrades and loved ones and the support available for prevention and healing.

In this first part, we will try to better understand the issue -- what factors might lead a veteran to die by suicide, and how does the stigma surrounding suicide impact how families grieve? Next week in the second part, we'll dig a little deeper, talking about some more of the resources available and how certain groups of veterans, like female vets, may experience increased feelings of isolation after they return to civilian life.

Our guests include:

Credit Photo provided by Chaplain Linda Pugsley Chaplain Linda Pugsley

Chaplain Linda Pugsley, a Vietnam veteran flight nurse and chaplain at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.

Credit Photo provided by Carla Stumpf-Patton Carla Stumpf-Patton

Carla Stumpf-Patton, Director of Suicide Services with the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) and surviving spouse of Marine D.I. SGT Richard Stumpf

Credit Photo provided by Kelly Kennedy Kelly Kennedy

Kelly Kennedy, U.S. Army veteran Communications Specialist, award-winning journalist and author of the book “ They Fought for Each Other.”

Our conversation on veteran suicide continues on July 4 with the second part of our program, but we invite you to keep the discussion going now.

Have you been touched by veteran suicide? Share your thoughts or experiences in the comments section below, on our Facebook page, or by emailing FloridaMatters@wusf.org

Listed below are links and information about some additional resources available for suicide prevention and healing.

For anyone who has suffered the death of a service member or veteran:

https://www.taps.org/

https://www.va.gov/survivors/

For military community in need of support:

https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/

https://www.ptsd.va.gov/

http://www.dspo.mil/

http://www.vets4warriors.com/

For the general population:

www.AFSP.org

http://www.suicidology.org/

http://www.floridasuicideprevention.org/

Some Tampa-based veteran centers to get help:

1. Tampa Vet Center: 3637A W Waters Ave/813-228-2621

2. James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital: 13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd/813-972-2000

3. Veterans of Foreign Wars: 105 W Broad St /813-237-3183

4. Veterans of Foreign Wars: 8414 N 40 th St/813-985-6111

5. United States Government US Veterans Affairs: 1507 W Sligh Ave/813-228-2621

Stephanie Colombini / WUSF Public Media Florida Matters host Robin Sussingham (l) in the studio with two panelists from the show on veteran suicide, Chaplain Linda Pugsley and Carla Stumpf-Patton with the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, or TAPS.

Bobbie O'Brien / American Homefront Veterans and family members at Tampa's American Legion Post 5 participate in a special Memorial Day ceremony for troops who died by suicide.

Copyright 2017 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7