© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Florida Matters Preview: Providing Health Care To The Uninsured

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Stephanie Colombini
Robin SussinghamJulio Ochoa
Published February 6, 2018 at 8:33 AM EST

Florida Matters recently hosted a town hall event in St. Petersburg about providing health care to the uninsured. We'll hear highlights from the panel discussion and questions from the audience on this week's episode.

In this preview, host Robin Sussingham speaks with panelists Jay Wolfson, Associate Vice President of USF Health,  Dr. Ajoy Kumar, Medical Director of the St. Petersburg Free Clinic and Julio Ochoa, the Editor of Health News Florida and the reporter behind our recent series on free clinics in the Tampa Bay area.

Wolfson starts off by saying it would be a disaster to expand the nation's current health care system.

You can hear more from our health care town hall this evening on Florida Matters at 6:30.

Copyright 2018 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News FloridaFlorida Mattersuninsured
Stephanie Colombini
Stephanie Colombini joined WUSF Public Media in December 2016 as Producer of Florida Matters,WUSF’s public affairs show. She’s also a reporter for WUSF’s Health News Florida project.
See stories by Stephanie Colombini
Robin Sussingham
Robin is Senior Editor at WUSF, spearheading the station's podcasting initiatives and helping to guide the vision for special reporting projects and creative storytelling. She hosts the weekly current affairs program, Florida Matters, on WUSF and also created The Zest, the station's podcast that's all about food, which she continues to host and serve as senior producer.
See stories by Robin Sussingham
Julio Ochoa
Julio Ochoa is editor of Health News Florida.
Related Content