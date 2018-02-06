Florida Matters Preview: Providing Health Care To The Uninsured

Florida Matters recently hosted a town hall event in St. Petersburg about providing health care to the uninsured. We'll hear highlights from the panel discussion and questions from the audience on this week's episode.

In this preview, host Robin Sussingham speaks with panelists Jay Wolfson, Associate Vice President of USF Health, Dr. Ajoy Kumar, Medical Director of the St. Petersburg Free Clinic and Julio Ochoa, the Editor of Health News Florida and the reporter behind our recent series on free clinics in the Tampa Bay area.

Wolfson starts off by saying it would be a disaster to expand the nation's current health care system.

You can hear more from our health care town hall this evening on Florida Matters at 6:30.

Copyright 2018 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7