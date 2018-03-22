Agriculture Officials Warn Of Statewide Wildfire Danger

Credit Florida Forest Service facebook

Agriculture officials are warning Floridians to use caution due to significantly heightened wildfire risk. Dangerous conditions are present statewide.

Despite recent rains, the Florida Forest Service warns drought conditions are expected to continue across the state. And dryer ground means an increased chance for wildfires.

Credit Florida Forest Service Forecast Fire Danger Index for March 22, 2018.

While moderate to high risk warnings are in effect across the state, 10 counties have an extreme risk for wildfires. These counties are Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward, Lee, Martin, Indian River, Brevard, Highlands, Polk and Orange.

“It’s imperative that Floridians are cautious with fire to help protect Florida’s residents, natural resources and wildland firefighters,” says Florida State Forester Jim Karels.

There are 41 active wildfires in Florida, and many have been caused by escaped yard trash burns.

Officials are asking people to know the outdoor burning laws, and to take the following precautions:

Don't burn on windy days

Keep a shovel and water nearby to contain the fire

Clear leaves and other debris from gutters to prevent embers from igniting your house

Never leave an outdoor grill or fire unattended

Eliminate any flammable vegetation in contact with the structure

Thin out trees and shrubs so there is 10 to 15 feet between the tree crowns

Prune tree limbs to a height of 6 to 10 feet

Replace highly flammable landscape material with plant materials that have a higher water content

Replace flammable mulch adjacent to the structure with gravel or rock

Eliminate "ladder fuels" near the structure that might carry a surface fire to the roof or eaves

Maintain a lean, clean and green landscape within 30 feet of a structure

To view an interactive map of current active wildfires, drought and fire danger forecast information and a list of current county burn bans visit the Florida Forest Service's website.

