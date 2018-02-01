Broward Health Board Chooses Indicted Interim CEO To Be The System's New Leader

Leaders of Broward Health’s public hospital system met for a board meeting Wednesday to finalize their nine-month-long search for a new CEO, despite several of them facing criminal charges.

The board voted 4-1 to offer the interim CEO, Beverly Capasso, a contract to be the president and CEO, at least until a federal oversight agreement ends, which will be sometime in 2020.

Capasso accepted at the meeting and will continue to oversee five public hospitals that serve the northern two-thirds of Broward County. “My team, we have stabilized Broward Health. We will continue to stabilize Broward Health…so yes, I will accept,” she said.

Capasso was among the five leaders of the health system who were indicted on charges of conspiracy to violate Florida’s open meetings law last December. If convicted, she could spend up to 60 days in jail.

Only the board chairman, Rocky Rodriguez, who was among those indicted, did not vote for Capasso to become the CEO.

He opened a special meeting to discuss the final four candidates for the CEO position by saying, “We stand for ethics.”

When the CEO search began in May 2017 more than 300 people applied. The field was narrowed to 10 finalists, then six and then four.

The final four candidates were ranked by medical staff and leaders of some of Broward Health’s hospitals, the best of whom were given a 2.9 out of a possible 5 points, based on strengths and weaknesses.The board Wednesday rejected all four of them and appointed Capasso instead.

Broward Health’s board was appointed by Gov. Rick Scott. He has not removed any of the indicted officials from their positions.

