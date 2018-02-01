After Running Out, Bay Co. Health Officials Ready To Administer Kids' Flu Shots Again

Credit CDC/MGN Online

Bay County health officials say they’re ready to start administering flu vaccines for local kids again. The health department ran out of the vaccine earlier this week.

Due to a huge response from parents last week and this week, Bay County health department spokeswoman Heather Kretzer says her agency had no more children’s flu shots.

“We really had an overwhelming response and we’re so thankful that parents were so proactive in protecting their children from the flu. We actually did 79 last week, and 29 on Friday.”

Thursday afternoon, Bay County health officials received a supply of 30 children’s flu vaccines. Kretzer says they have put in a request to receive even more, which could come in early next week. For more information on where to locate a flu shot, visit FloridaHealth.gov/FindAFluShot.

Meanwhile, other parts of the Florida Panhandle are experiencing a flurry of flu-related activity. Gulf County schools closed their doors last Friday, due to between 20 and 25 percent of their students out with the flu. And, according to Leon County schools, there are 800 more students absent in the district, compared to this time last year.

For more news updates, follow Sascha Cordner on Twitter: @SaschaCordner .

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.