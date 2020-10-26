-
At least 8,000 people have died from the flu in the U.S. this season. The good news: Easy steps you can take now to protect against the flu may also help you steer clear of the new coronavirus.
-
We're well into flu season and South Floridians are feeling it. The Florida Department of Health tracks new flu cases and outbreaks, and according to...
-
All three of the flu outbreaks that have been reported in Florida so far this season occurred in Hillsborough County, according to the state.The outbreaks…
-
Florida health officials say a child is the first to die during this year's flu season.The Florida Department of Health's Bureau of Epidemiology said in a…
-
Last year about 80,000 people in the United States died from the flu. Department of Health epidemiologist Jennifer Roth explained that the flu season...
-
Finally getting out from under the flu? Just because you're feeling better doesn't mean you can't get other people sick. You can spread the flu for longer than you might think.
-
This nasty flu season, which has been worsening for months, may finally be leveling off.Health officials on Friday said about 1 of every 13 visits to the…
-
Students in Duval and Clay counties who did not get a flu shot at school last fall will have another vaccination opportunity next week.
-
A nurse's Facebook rant about the "cesspool of funky flu" in a Pensacola area emergency room waiting areas is getting a lot of attention."Wash your…
-
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu hospitalizations are the highest since the CDC started tracking those numbers, and we may only be halfway through the season.