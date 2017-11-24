© 2020 Health News Florida
Health News Florida

Medical Marijuana Advocate Won’t Run For Governor As A Democrat — Or Stay In The Party

WLRN 91.3 FM | By ALEX HARRIS
Published November 24, 2017 at 12:23 PM EST
John Morgan discusses a lawsuit he filed challenging the state's ban on smokable medical marijuana outside the Leon County courthouse in Tallahassee in July.
One of Florida’s most prolific Democratic donors, a bourbon-swilling, salty-tongued lawyer with his own slogan and medical marijuana as his pet cause, is out.

In a series of tweets Friday morning, John Morgan announced his flirtation with running for governor as a Democrat is over, as is his affiliation with either political party.

“While it’s amazing to be leading the polls for Governor without being a candidate I can’t muster the enthusiasm to run for the nomination,” he wrote.

Health News FloridaJohn Morganmedical marijuanagovernor
ALEX HARRIS
