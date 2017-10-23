GOP Senator Highlights Opioid Prescription Limits In Video

Credit Senator Lizbeth Benacquisto YouTube Senator Benacquisto (R-Fort Myers) in her new video.

The state senator leading the charge on opioid abuse in Florida is leaning heavily on prescription limits in a new YouTube video. Her measure caps most prescriptions at a three day supply.

Fort Myers Republican Lizbeth Benacquisto is backing a proposal that places limits on opioid prescribing and requires physicians use a drug monitoring database. She’s turning to YouTube to build support.

In the video, a woman named Elizabeth Pine describes losing her son.

“I took two steps in the room and there’s my baby,” Pine says. “On the bed. Dead—needle still in the arm. And I—my world stopped.”

Pine explains a doctor prescribed opioids to her son while he was recovering from an injury. After becoming addicted she says he moved on to heroin. Benacquisto’s prescription limit is meant to keep others from following a similar path.

