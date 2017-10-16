© 2020 Health News Florida
Gov. Scott's Opioid Measure Filed In FL House

WFSU | By Nick Evans
Published October 16, 2017 at 5:09 PM EDT
Credit DXR via wikimedia commons

Florida Governor Rick Scott’s response to the state’s opioid crisis is taking shape in the House.

Bradenton Republican Jim Boyd will carry the Governor’s proposal in the House.  Lizbeth Benacquisto, a Republican from Ft. Meyers will be backing the Senate version of the bill. 

The measure places a three day prescribing limit on opioids unless the doctor deems further treatment medically necessary.  The proposal also requires prescribers use the prescription drug monitoring program.  The database has been around since the pill mill epidemic, but there’s nothing mandating doctors use it.   

The governor is also calling for 50 million dollars for treatment and enforcement—27 million of it coming from a federal grant.

