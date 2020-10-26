prescription drug Monitoring

-
More than a week after President Donald Trump declared a public health emergency over the opioid epidemic; Florida lawmakers are considering...
-
The governor and state lawmakers are proposing new prescription limits to fight opioid abuse. But they also want to require physicians use a long...
-
The state senator leading the charge on opioid abuse in Florida is leaning heavily on prescription limits in a new YouTube video. Her measure caps most...
-
Two important health bills are headed to Gov. Rick Scott’s desk: one that provides state money to keep the prescription drug database going, and another…
-
A bill that would require doctors to check with the state's drug database before writing a prescription for addictive medications passed today in a House…