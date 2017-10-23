For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Health Officials Emphasize Regular Screening

This month, the Florida Department of Health is placing emphasis on the importance of getting screened for breast cancer.

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Florida Health officials are encouraging women to receive regular screenings.

While survival rates are increasing, officials say early detection is key, and mammograms are the best way to detect breast cancer early.

While it’s the most common cancer in women, men can get it too—though it’s not as common. According to the Centers for Disease Control, less than one percent of breast cancer cases occur in men.

For more information, visit the Florida Department of Health’s website.

