© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
The hepatitis C test requires a simple finger prick to draw blood.
Their Only Option
Every day, hundreds of sick and injured patients walk into free and charitable clinics around the Tampa Bay area in need of a doctor.Many are suffering from chronic conditions, such as diabetes or high blood pressure. Some patients were referred to the clinics by staff at hospitals where they landed after years of neglecting to care for treatable conditions.The clinics allow the patients to pay what they can, or nothing at all. They are staffed by doctors and nurses who volunteer their time. They survive off donations and small grants.Many of the patients have jobs but they are living paycheck to paycheck. None have health insurance, either because they do not qualify for Medicaid or can’t afford private coverage. For these patients, the clinics are often their only option for primary care.

Florida Tech Study Finds Success In Mental Health Court

Health News Florida | By Catherine Welch/WMFE
Published August 2, 2017 at 8:38 AM EDT
Courtroom bench
Wikimedia Commons

A new study out of Florida Tech finds defendants who make it through mental health court are less likely to be arrested again.

Mental health courts replace jail time with treatment and services.

Researchers examined the arrest records of 118 defendants before they went through Brevard County’s mental health court and for three years afterwards. Whether the crimes were more serious, or so-called nuisance crimes such as disorderly conduct and trespassing, they found that mental health court broke the cycle.

“This study suggests that we overcame the old adage that the best predictor of future behavior is past behavior, because if they completed mental health court it didn’t matter how many crimes they committed in the past,” says Florida Tech Assistant Professor Julie Costopoulos.

The study also found that participants who only completed part of the mental health court program committed less serious crimes.

“Even being dismissed from the program, the longer they were in it, the less serious offenses they committed if they were re-arrested,” Costopoulos says.

The study is published in the journal “Psychological Injury and Law.”

Tags

Health News FloridaFlorida Techmental health
Related Content