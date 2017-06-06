Summer BreakSpot Program Provides Free Meals for Kids

For some kids, summer break brings on a haunting reality: Where am I going to get my next meal?

Duval County Public Schools and Chartwells K12 are partnering to ensure no child has to ask that question. They plan to host more than 80 Summer BreakSpot community feeding sites in Jacksonville, beginning June 5. Free meals will be provided to any child under the age of 18 regardless of their parent’s income.

The summer meal program is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Meal Programs.

Chartwells Senior director of Marketing Krishelle Hancock said no IDs or registration are required to receive a free meal, and children ages 18 and younger don’t have to attend a Duval County public school to receive a free meal.

Four food trucks will also be serving free meals around town under the Summer BreakSpot Program, including the Brain Food truck and the Global Street Food truck.

Hancock said she hopes the food trucks will help reach more students in the area and help get older students more interested in the program.

“Those two trucks will actually be going out and visiting a couple of schools over the summer, hitting some of the community pools and other place that we know we’re likely to find some of the kids out and enjoying their summer time,” Hancock said.

The food trucks will start their tours June 12.

Sandalwood High School at the community pool, from 11 a.m.– noon

Wolfson High School at the community pool, from 11 a.m.– noon

AP Randolph Academies: Two trucks will service the Mayor Lenny Curry's Summer Jobs Program, from 11 a.m. - noon June 12-15



Two food trucks will relocate June 19 to Mandarin and Englewood high schools.

To find a summer feeding site in your area, text “FOOD” to 877-877 or visit

