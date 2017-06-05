Thousands of Meals to fill the Summertime Food Gap

Hundreds of volunteers filled the cafeteria of Godby High School on Saturday. They were there to pack thousands of meals to help the region's low-income families get through the summer when school meal programs are shut down.

Credit Tom Flanigan Full Summer volunteers hard at work in the Godby High School cafeteria.

Most of the volunteers showed up in teams representing various work places and social groups. Deb Armstrong was one of the self-described "Hot Shots" from the FSU College of Business.

"It was really fun, hot and sweaty, but fabulous helping out other people," she smiled.

Then there was Kenny Harrison and his War Eagle-loving buddies with the Tallahassee Auburn Club.

"We love this event and it's a great opportunity for us to give back and it's a lot of fun!" he said.

The meals will be delivered by Second Harvest of the Big Bend, where Mary Dekle is in charge of development.

"Well it's 60,000 meals for the people of North Florida and that really means a lot," she said.

Actually, the final tally exceeded even that, topping out at 61,560 meals ready to go.

