Planned Parenthood's Zika Awareness Effort Targets At-risk Mothers in Collier

Hoping to get ahead of potential Zika outbreaks, Planned Parenthood of Collier County is launching a new education initiative aimed at prevention. While anyone is a target for a mosquito carrying the virus, the awareness program aims to help women protect their unborn children from the virus in underserved communities like Immokalee.

With materials in English, Spanish, Creole, and pictorial brochures and posters, Planned Parenthood hopes to reach more people who might otherwise miss the message on how to reduce risk of exposure, and the profound health impacts Zika infection can have on unborn children.

Kathleen Wiggs-Strayner, the vice president of Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida's clinical operations, joins the show to talk about the need for communication in South Florida communities.

Also joining the show is FCGU professor and program director of Community and Public Health, Dr. Charles Daramola, to explain how this need was identified and where community outreach efforts stand.

