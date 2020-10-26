-
Nestled in a lot on the corner of Northwest Sixth Street and Northwest 26th Avenue in Gainesville, a stone and shiplap house sits quietly amid the sound…
Pregnant women in intensive care with severe cases of the flu have a higher risk of giving birth to babies prematurely. The risk of breathing problems for the baby is also substantially higher.
In a program called OB Nest, The Mayo Clinic has been using a telemedicine program that allows low-risk expectant mothers to forgo some standard prenatal visits.
Adults in a growing number of states can now legally use marijuana without a doctor's prescription. But obstetricians worry pregnant women don't realize the drug could hurt their kids.
Hoping to get ahead of potential Zika outbreaks , Planned Parenthood of Collier County is launching a new education initiative aimed at prevention....
Neither getting the flu nor getting a flu shot appears to increase the risk of autism in children, a study finds. The shots are recommended because the flu poses health risks to mother and fetus.
Florida health officials Tuesday reported seven more cases of the mosquito-borne Zika virus, including three infections involving pregnant women.Zika is…
Yessica Flores is getting ultrasounds more frequently than the average pregnant woman, but there's a cruel downside accompanying the joy of seeing how…
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strengthened its Zika guidance Wednesday, recommending that pregnant women consider postponing...
The Zika virus has changed how blood banks collect donations in Florida – and now it’s changing sperm and egg donations as well.An Orlando sperm and egg…