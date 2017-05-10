© 2020 Health News Florida
Tallahassee Set To Approve Medical Cannabis Zoning

WFSU | By Sarah Mueller
Published May 10, 2017 at 2:39 PM EDT

The city of Tallahassee’s moratorium blocking new medical cannabis dispensaries ends this month. The city is poised to adopt new zoning rules for dispensaries. Leon County Commissioners approved zoning requirements Tuesday.

Under county rules, dispensaries are allowed in certain commercial areas as long as they’re at least 1,000 feet from schools, churches and other dispensaries. The city of Tallahassee’s Keith Burnsed says the city is adopting similar rules.

“And then we would also, because we don’t have it as a use in our code, we would establish that the use would be allowed in any zoning district in which retail pharmacies or retail commercial are permitted,” he said.

Tallahassee held the first public hearing on the proposed zoning last month. The final public hearing is scheduled for May 24th.

