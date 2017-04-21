© 2020 Health News Florida
Affordable Care Act

Gov. Scott Urges Quicker Action To Repeal Obamacare

WFSU | By Sarah Mueller
Published April 21, 2017 at 2:40 PM EDT

Florida Governor Rick Scott says Republicans should start chipping away at eliminating the Affordable Care Act. He spoke to Fox News after attending a White House bill signing.

Governor Scott said Trump shouldn’t wait for a bipartisan compromise.

“We can’t wait for this grand bargain," he said. "Let’s do what people agree with now. Get rid of the mandates. Get rid of the taxes. Let insurance be sold across state lines. Let’s start the process.”

Scott said repealing and replacing the law will make health care coverage more affordable.

“We’ve got to get rid of Obamacare and we can’t say ‘Oh we’re not going to get this done,’" he said. "When you have a problem in business, you don’t say ‘I can’t get it done, so I’ll just close my doors.’ Work hard to fix it.”

Republicans in Congress are considering allowing states to get waivers from covering essential health benefits and covering people with pre-existing conditions. Republicans in Congress tried to pass legislation repealing and replacing Obamacare last month. But more conservative members in the House refused to support it.

