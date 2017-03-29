FSU Med School To Establish A Primary Care Clinic

Credit Florida State University

Florida State University is considering whether to open a primary care clinic near Sabal Palm Elementary school. The move would give students in the university’s medical school clinical experience.

FSU’s Medical school was established on the grounds that it would focus on teaching doctors that would go to work in underserved and rural areas. In an email announcing the possibility, the school says the area its identified, off Ridgewood road could fit that mission.

Medical School Dean John Fogerty writes the next steps are to meet with residents, local organizations and agencies to discuss the plan.

There’s no timeline for when a clinic will be established. But the decision to establish one has been made. The school is trying to determine whether the site it has identified will be the final location.

