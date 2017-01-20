© 2020 Health News Florida
Young To Unveil Fracking Ban Next Week

WFSU | By Jim Ash
Published January 20, 2017 at 3:43 PM EST
Sen. Dana Young, R-Tampa, says she will unveil a ban on hydraulic fracturing next week at a Capitol press conference. Environmentalists have been eagerly awaiting the legislation.
A prominent Tampa Republican is making good on her promise to seek a ban on hydraulic fracturing in Florida.

Opponents of the controversial oil and gas drilling technique have been eagerly awaiting an announcement since Senator Dana Young promised to file a fracking ban this summer.

Earlier this week, an aide declined to say when Young would act. But in a press release late Friday afternoon, Young said she will roll out the legislation on Tuesday at a Capitol press conference.

Democratic attempts to ban fracking have failed to get hearings in the past three years.

Jim Ash
Jim Ash is a reporter at WFSU-FM.  A Miami native, he is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years of experience, most of it in print.  He has been a member of the Florida Capital Press Corps since 1992.
