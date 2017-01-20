Young To Unveil Fracking Ban Next Week
A prominent Tampa Republican is making good on her promise to seek a ban on hydraulic fracturing in Florida.
Opponents of the controversial oil and gas drilling technique have been eagerly awaiting an announcement since Senator Dana Young promised to file a fracking ban this summer.
Earlier this week, an aide declined to say when Young would act. But in a press release late Friday afternoon, Young said she will roll out the legislation on Tuesday at a Capitol press conference.
Democratic attempts to ban fracking have failed to get hearings in the past three years.
