Young To Unveil Fracking Ban Next Week

A prominent Tampa Republican is making good on her promise to seek a ban on hydraulic fracturing in Florida.

Sen. Dana Young, R-Tampa, says she will unveil a ban on hydraulic fracturing next week at a Capitol press conference. Environmentalists have been eagerly awaiting the legislation.

Opponents of the controversial oil and gas drilling technique have been eagerly awaiting an announcement since Senator Dana Young promised to file a fracking ban this summer.

Earlier this week, an aide declined to say when Young would act. But in a press release late Friday afternoon, Young said she will roll out the legislation on Tuesday at a Capitol press conference.

Democratic attempts to ban fracking have failed to get hearings in the past three years.

