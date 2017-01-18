The Project Overwatch Suicide Prevention Pushup Challenge Comes To The Treasure Coast

Melody Hellberg was challenged by her Marine Veteran brother to do 25 pushups for 25 days as part of the Project Overwatch Suicide Prevention Pushup Challenge. She did her pushups in 25 different locations to raise awareness of suicide among Veteran's, first responders and the general public. Find out more about the challenge by clicking HERE. Check Melody Hellberg's Facebook page to see video of her challenge.

You can reach the Veteran Suicide and PTSD Hotline by calling 1-800-273-8255 and press 1. Or you can text 838255. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. More information is available by clicking HERE.

Copyright 2020 WQCS. To see more, visit WQCS.