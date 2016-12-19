Obamacare Signup Deadline Arrives

Those who want their health care coverage to start Jan. 1 have until 11:59 p.m. today to sign up on the Affordable Care Act marketplace.

About 880,000 have already signed up.

WUSF's Daylina Miller joined Orlando partner station’s Matthew Peddie and Abe Aboraya for a conversation on Obamacare.

She said some people are hesitating to enroll, or concerned that their coverage will go away after President-Elect Donald Trump takes office.

"I'm hearing from those that are extremely anxious that the insurance they're signing up for now is not going to be there in 2017,” Miller said. “And the other camp, they're convinced that it’s going to be repealed, it's going to be taken from them so their train of thought is, 'Well, I better get all the preventative care I need and everything I need to get done now because I'm probably not going to have insurance later.’"

Obamacare is for people who don't have access to employer-sponsored insurance, or can't afford other plans.