Tackling Affordable Care Act Questions on Day of Enrollment Deadline

The deadline to sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act is Thursday, Dec 15. To date, 1.6 million Floridians have coverage under marketplace plans, but that doesn't mean Florida's healthcare marketplace is without problems: major health insurance companies have left the state's marketplace, insurance buyers have endured fluctuating premium prices, and the program faces an incoming president who has vowed to "repeal Obamacare." Questions about insurance bought under the ACA abound.

Thursday at 1 p.m. on Gulf Coast Live, we talk with Lynne Thorp with the Health Planning Council of Southwest Florida about healthcare navigators helping people figure out the ACA system, and what you need to know if you're still shopping for insurance.

We'll also speak with Meredith Viskovic from Florida Blue, the only remaining insurer on the exchange in Florida, about what plans are available and how much they cost.

And we'll hear from Keith Maples of the Neighborhood Health Clinic in Naples, which offers health care for people who have no coverage at all.

