© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Affordable Care Act

Intersection: The Fate Of The Affordable Care Act In Florida

Health News Florida | By Matthew Peddie
Published December 16, 2016 at 10:20 AM EST
obamacare_2017.jpg
healthcare.gov

For people who want their insurance to kick in January 1st, enrollment has been extended through Monday Dec. 19.

With that said, the big question for those who get their health insurance thanks to the Affordable Care Act is, what will happen to the ACA once President Elect Donald Trump takes office Jan. 20?

According to the Miami Herald, 1.5 million Florida residents were covered by Obamacare through the first quarter of 2016, and more than half a million signed up during the first four weeks of open enrollment which began in November.

Now they’re wondering what will happen to their health insurance.

90.7’s Matthew Peddie was joined in the studio by Anne Packham, healthcare navigator, and 90.7’s Abe Aboraya. Daylina Miller joined from our partner station in Tampa, WUSF, by phone.

Listen to the conversation above. 

Tags

Affordable Care ActIntersectionAffordable Care ActObamacareenrollment deadline
Daylina Miller
Daylina Miller is a multimedia reporter for WUSF and Health News Florida, covering health in the Tampa Bay area and across the state.
See stories by Daylina Miller
Abe Aboraya
Health News Florida reporter Abe Aboraya works for WMFE in Orlando. He started writing for newspapers in high school. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe worked as a reporter for the Orlando Business Journal. He comes from a family of health care workers.
See stories by Abe Aboraya
Related Content