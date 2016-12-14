Florida Medicaid Providers Complain About Late Payments

Having private insurance companies manage Florida’s Medicaid services instead of the state has been successful, said the Agency for Health Care Administration. But long-term care providers and advocacy groups disagree and they outlined problems to Florida senators on Wednesday.

The Florida Health Care Associations Deborah Franklin said provider payments are often late and complaining to the state doesn’t help much.

Credit SMueller/WFSU Deborah Franklin, director of operations for Florida Living Options Inc., shows state senators one patient's unpaid claim file.

“For instance, we pay a bed tax," she said. "The law says I will be fined if I don’t pay what I’m supposed to pay - the fee to the state of Florida. But to the managed care companies, it says ‘may.’ They ‘may’ get fined if they don’t pay us within the 10 days.”

Meanwhile the insurance industry says the managed care system has improved the quality of care. One of the state’s largest healthcare plans, Sunshine Health, said they pay within a week on average.

