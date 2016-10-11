© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

77%Of Florida Voters Support Medical Marijuana, According to Poll

WFSU | By Kate Payne
Published October 11, 2016 at 5:29 PM EDT
Cannabinoid pills distributed by Trulieve, a state-sanctioned medical marijuana dispensary.
Cannabinoid pills distributed by Trulieve, a state-sanctioned medical marijuana dispensary.

Seventy-seven percent of Florida voters support medical marijuana, according to a new survey of likely voters. The University of North Florida poll shows broad support for expanding access to the drug, which is currently available to people with certain chronic illnesses. UNF pollster Michael Binder says the results bode well for proponents of Constitutional Amendment 2, who need the support of 60% of voters in order to pass the measure.

Cannabinoid pills distributed by Trulieve, a state-sanctioned medical marijuana dispensary.
Credit Trulieve / http://trulieve.com/
Medical marijuana pills distributed by state-approved dispenser Trulieve.

“Everybody is supportive of this, across all age groups. Even the 65 and older groups are 70% supportive of this. This isn’t just 18 year olds that are pro-pot. Senior citizens, Republicans, democrats alike, everybody is much more supportive of this than not,” Binder said.

A similar initiative failed in 2014, just missing the passage threshold with 58% of the vote.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit .

Tags

Health News Floridamedical potmedical marijuana
Kate Payne
As a Tallahassee native, Kate Payne grew up listening to WFSU. She loves being part of a station that had such an impact on her. Kate is a graduate of the Florida State University College of Motion Picture Arts. With a background in documentary and narrative filmmaking, Kate has a broad range of multimedia experience. When she’s not working, you can find her rock climbing, cooking or hanging out with her cat.
See stories by Kate Payne
Related Content