Poll Shows Miami-Dade Voters Satisfied with Zika Response

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Tim Padgett
Tom Hudson
Published October 21, 2016 at 6:24 AM EDT
The state government gets most of the responsibility for addressing Zika according to a new poll of Miami-Dade County voters.
It has been more than two months since the Zika virus was found in Miami-Dade County and almost three-fourths of voters surveyed in a new WLRN-Univision 23 poll are satisfied with the response by county government.

“The satisfaction level was, I think, pretty overwhelming and surprising given the amount of controversy that went around what pesticides to use, where to spray, how to spray, etcetera,” said Anthony Williams, special projects director at Bendixen and Amandi, the firm in charge of the poll.

Williams notes the poll result is a particular victory for Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, who is up for re-election next month. “I think there was some comfort taken in how strong he was in his reaction, whereas the state response has been more disconcerting.”

Voters echoed that responsibility, with more than one in five pointing to the state government as the primary level government most responsible in addressing Zika.

The first Zika zone identified by the Florida Department of Health was in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood. That designation was lifted Sept. 19. Miami Beach's initial Zika zone was put in place Aug. 19. It was tripled in size to include Mid-Beach on Sept. 16. Then on Oct. 13, the agency declared a Zika zone that includes the Little River neighborhood in Miami.

This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an expanded warning recommending all pregnant women in Miami-Dade County or who have spent time in it  to be tested for the virus. The guidance also includes pregnant women who may not have visited Miami-Dade, but have had unprotected sex with someone who has. 

The WLRN-Univision 23 poll was conducted before the latest CDC recommendations.

The Miami-Dade County Local Issues poll was conducted Oct. 15 and 16, 2016 by the firm Bendixen & Amandi at the request of WLRN and Univision 23. It is based on a sample of 600 Miami-Dade registered voters, who answered questions in English and Spanish. The margin of error is 3.99 percentage points.

Tim Padgett
Tim Padgett is the Americas editor for Miami NPR affiliate WLRN, covering Latin America, the Caribbean and their key relationship with South Florida.
Tom Hudson
In a journalism career covering news from high global finance to neighborhood infrastructure, Tom Hudson is the Vice President of News and Special Correspondent for WLRN.  He hosts and produces the Sunshine Economy and anchors the Florida Roundup in addition to leading the organization's news engagement strategy.
