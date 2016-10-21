FSU Program Inducted Into Florida Division Of Blind Services Awards Program

Credit education.fsu.edu/degrees-and-programs/visual-disabilities

A Florida State University program is one of several recognized for its continued advancement of independence for blind and visually impaired Floridians.

During a recent ceremony celebrating the 75 th Anniversary of the Florida Division of Blind Services, Director Robert Doyle inducted the FSU College of Education’s Visual Disabilities program into its “Successful 75.”

“As the only Visual Disabilities program in the Southeast, FSU offers one of the most respected and longest standing programs with an elite nationally recognized faculty, who have blindness experience in all majors,” he said. “The overall mission and curriculum instruction of the Visual Disabilities program is to prepare highly qualified individuals, again who have a personal and professional commitment to advancing the lives of individuals who are blind and impaired.”

Nan McMillan is the President of the Student chapter of the Florida Association of Education and Rehabilitation for the Blind and Visually Impaired. She’s also a student of FSU’s Visual Disabilities program.

“In our program, our professor prepare students to work with all types of people who have visual impairments as teachers and as orientation mobility specialist,” she said. “There is a critical shortage for these professionals not just in Florida, but all across our nation.”

Meanwhile, Lighthouse of the Big Bend and Tallahassee Community College were also inducted into the Division of Blind Services’ “Successful 75” awards program—recognizing individuals, organizations, and businesses for their continued contributions to the blind and visually impaired community.

