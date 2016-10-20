USF Giving Out Free Flu Shots Friday

The University of South Florida College of Public Health is giving out free flu shots on Friday, Oct. 21 for their 20th Annual Free Flu Shot Drive.

Medical and nursing students will administer the shots under doctor supervision.

"It is free of charge,” said Ellen Kent, Faculty Coordinator for the USF Health Service Corps. “We are underwriting the cost of the vaccine."

Kent said everyone is welcome.

"We just want to reassure people that they don't need a green card or anything, they don't need to have proof of citizenship,” Kent said. “We want everybody to come.”

Flu shots will be administered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. while supplies last. The college is located at 13201 Bruce B. Downs Boulevard. Click here for a map and directions.

The drive is a collaborative project between the USF College of Public Health, USF Health, and the Hillsborough County Health Department.

