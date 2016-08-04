© 2020 Health News Florida
Florida Congressional Leaders Call For More Dollars In Tackling Zika

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Ryan Benk
Published August 4, 2016 at 4:06 PM EDT
ZIKA.png
Credit Beth Herlin / Wikimedia Commons

Florida congressional delegates are calling on the federal government to recalculate the Sunshine State’s share of newZikaresponse money.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that out of $16 million in emergency funds, Florida is receiving just fewer than 5 percent.

But a letter to the CDC signed by several Florida congressional delegates, including Ponte Vedra’s Rep. Ron DeSantis, said the state should get a much larger share because international travel and its tropical climate make it the “front line” for battling the virus.

At last count, more than 350 state residents have contracted the mosquito-borne illness.

15 of the cases are believed to have been transmitted in a small area of Miami. 

