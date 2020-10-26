-
The administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis, a steadfast supporter of President Donald Trump, is raising concerns about a proposed federal rule that would…
Florida congressional delegates are calling on the federal government to recalculate the Sunshine State’s share of new Zika response money.
The Florida Legislature kicked off a 20-day special session Monday, with legislative leaders sounding more open to compromise as they race against the…
Amid growing budget discord that could derail this year's session of the Florida Legislature, Senate President Andy Gardiner dispatched two top…
In the Miami Herald, Fabiola Santiago writes that it's negligent for lawmakers to reject more than $51 billion in federal money to provide health…